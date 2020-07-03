Run it Once Poker is readying for what appears to be another high-stakes spectacle, Legends Showdown, on its fledgling online poker platform.

Following on from the successful Galfond Challenge, Legends Showdown will involve eight high stakes heads up No Limit Hold’em players battling over a single trophy.

Dates and details are still to be released, though the operator has stated that the game will be better than zero rake—presumably, rake free with an added cash prize—and it was clarified that this was not a freeroll tournament, but rather a real money, high stakes, heads up No Limit match-up.

Whatever the format, it will involve eight players, and three have already been confirmed. Whether Phil Galfond himself will make up one of the eight players is unknown.

Run it Once will be looking to capture eyeballs during what is expected to be one of the busiest summers in online poker history. Four huge online tournament series are running from now through to August, and all have live-streaming and Twitch commentary at their core.