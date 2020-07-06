US-facing offshore online poker network the Winning Poker Network (WPN), best known through its flagship Americas Cardroom skin, has released details surrounding its annual high stakes multi-day tournament Venom.
This will mark the third outing for Venom in as many years and will be the biggest ever for the network and its market, guaranteeing $7 million.
“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, it doesn’t get any bigger than this,” Michael Harris, a spokesperson for Americas Cardroom, stated via press release. “The $7 Million Venom is our biggest tournament to date and promises to set records once again. No one’s ready for what’s coming, let’s be real.”