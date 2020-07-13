In one of the first signs of an online poker operator gearing up for a live event since the outbreak of COVID-19, PokerStars is set to debut Spin and Go qualifiers to send players to the EPT Sochi, scheduled for October.

The operator had initially scheduled these special Spin and Go games to go live in the client on July 5. This was later delayed. At the time of writing, the tournaments are not yet available, but a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO that they would go live today on dot-com, dot-EU, dot-UK and other European licenses.

It is also expected to go live on the dedicated PokerStars Sochi client this week, PRO was informed.

The casino where the event will be held, Casino Sochi, closed its doors on March 26 due to the spread of coronavirus. It remains closed today and there has been no updates on its social media or through press channels indicating when it may reopen.

“We are working closely with the casino, following local regulation, and we will keep all players updated if there are any potential changes to the current situation,” PRO was told. “At this time it is still planned to go ahead.”