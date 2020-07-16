PokerStars will host the poker portion of the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) during August for the very first time. MSO, an annual event usually held live in the UK, had to be moved online this year due to the continued disruption caused by coronavirus.

Seven events are scheduled in the PokerStars play money client under the MSO brand, each a play money tournament.

MSO is a month-long international gathering of the best board game players in the world, as they battle it out in their own Olympics-style events. Winners are awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

“This year MSO are taking the battle to the virtual felt, and people across the world will compete to become a champion in their chosen game, or an overall hero, the ‘Pentamind’,” a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO.

“We are delighted to be the poker host for the Mind Sports Olympiad 2020 and look forward to providing the best online poker experience out there for all those who compete.”