Independent online poker room TonyBet has closed its doors. It unceremoniously ceased operating on July 20, 2020. The casino and sports book remains.

No public announcement has been made from the company regarding the closure.

The TonyBet sports book launched in 2009 by well-known poker industry professional-turned-politician Antanas Guoga, better known as Tony G. The site was one of the first to be licensed in Estonia, from where it operates internationally.

In December 2013, it expanded with an independent online poker room which focused on Chinese Poker variants. Over time, it expanded into new markets, including the UK, Denmark and Lithuania, and attracted other skins.