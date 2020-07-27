Kindred Group reported online poker revenue of almost £10 million during Q2 2020, by far its highest in more than five years and up more than double on the same quarter in 2019.

Last week’s financial results are the first to show the full impact the coronavirus pandemic had on online poker interest during the outbreak.

“During the quarter, Kindred saw increased interest in its poker product as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown in many countries and in April reached a monthly revenue 'all-time high’,” the company reported last Friday.

This kind of growth is not surprising. In May, Kindred CEO Henrik Tjärnström said poker was “almost back to glory days” after reporting “very encouraging growth” in the latter stages of Q1. An interim report from The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, reported online poker revenue almost doubling between April 1 and May 17.

PRO has reported extensively on the industry’s transformation as countries went into lockdown and consumers sought new at-home entertainment options.