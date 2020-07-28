GGPoker’s highest profile ambassador Daniel Negreanu has been kicked off the streaming platform Twitch due to offensive behavior.

Negreanu launched into a tirade against a viewer on Sunday that ultimately led to his account being removed by the live-streaming platform.

His ban will come as blow to GGPoker as Negreanu is their highest profile ambassador and has been the face of the company since signing on in November 2019.

Negreanu is often used a mouthpiece for the online poker operator, as seen last week when he apologized “on behalf of GGPoker” following their problematic opening weekend of GG WSOP Online 2020.

His avatar is often seen front-and-center on the GGPoker website along with the tagline, “GGPoker: The home of Daniel Negreanu.”

“We’re currently reviewing the situation and will work closely with Daniel to solve the issue,” a GGPoker representative told PRO.