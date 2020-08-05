Winamax has scheduled its largest-ever Winamax Series for September, guaranteeing €17 million.
The series promises €2 million more in prize money than its last outing in May. The record-setting prize pool is spread across 196 tournaments.
It will be second only to PokerStars’ 2018 Winter Series, which guaranteed €20 million though spread over one hundred more tournaments.
“Our goal for this edition of the September 2020 Winamax Series is to continue to grow the global guarantee and to consolidate our strengths with our big flight tournaments,” Aurélien Guiglini, Winamax Head of Poker, told PRO.