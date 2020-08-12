888poker has announced it will be going ahead with its Tallinn Festival 2020 stop in Estonia on September 1—less than three weeks away.

Taking place at the Olympic Park Casino, it will be the first live poker tour to resume since the outbreak of coronavirus from a global online poker operator.

Prior to this, 888poker had sponsored the Italian Poker Open that successfully played out live at the end of July. Players were required to wear masks at the tables, but it otherwise ran normally.

However, neither 888 nor indeed any online poker operator has run a live event under their own name since March, when the coronavirus outbreak forced the blanket postponement of live events throughout Europe.

Online satellites are currently underway on the 888poker client from as little as one cent that ultimately lead to packages for the $1,050 Main Event.

Notably, these award entry to the Main Event only, they do not include the usual flights-and-accommodation deal usually seen with online-to-live satellite packages.