Unibet has announced a new €250,000-guaranteed tournament series, dubbed Summer Circuit Series.

The first new tournament brand from the operator outside of its flagship Unibet Online Series (UOS), Summer Circuit is made up of 40 events. It takes place online between August 21 to 30 and marks the first time an online series has run in this summer spot for Unibet.

“We know it is a risk running a series with an ambitious guarantee right in the middle of summer, but sometimes you just have to take the flip,” Kat Arnsby, Unibet’s Poker Marketing Team Lead, told PRO.

“At Unibet Poker, we take pride in consistency and sustainability, but in this case, if there is some overlay to our loyal players, then good for them.”