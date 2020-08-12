PokerStars has unveiled a major new promotion, dubbed The Vault, running in almost all its global markets. In total, approximately $1.75 million will be given away from now until the end of the month through added Stars Rewards chests.

The Vault went live on Monday, August 10 after a teaser social media marketing campaign over the weekend.

Players are tasked with cracking a safe by revealing numbers for combinations to three separate “locked” vaults. Once players opt-in, they participate by simply playing their usual real money cash games and tournaments.

Have the skills to #CrackTheVault?

Prove it ⬇️

You might be rewarded… 😉 https://t.co/819Q1LwEjj— PokerStars (@PokerStars) August 09, 2020

The system piggy-backs on the existing Stars Rewards program. When a player fills up their usual rewards progress bar—the difficulty of which is based on their VIP level, but also personalized per player—the player also unlocks a special Vault Chest which includes three combination numbers to help unlock a vault. This is in addition to the usual Stars Rewards chest.