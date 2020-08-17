International live and online real money gaming operator GVC reported that partypoker grew 60% in constant currency in H1 2020.

It made it the best performing product during a period characterized by high growth in online gambling revenue offset by declines in UK and European retail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group reported total net gaming revenue of £1.62 billion in the first six months of the year, down 11% (10% in constant currency) on the same period last year.

Revenue in its UK and Europe retail segments, obtained through the acquisition of Ladbrokes-Coral in 2018, collapsed, down 53% and 47% respectively due to widespread closure of its shops due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this was largely, though not entirely, offset by growth in online.