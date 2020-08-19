French online poker operator Winamax has announced it has become the main sponsor of Ligue 1 football team RC Strasbourg Alsace (RCSA) for the next three years.
The partnership will allow for the Winamax logo to appear at the Meinau Stadium along with it appearing on players’ home and away shirts.
“This is a major partnership that we are signing with Winamax and we are very proud to succeed with the benchmark site for French poker and sports betting,” Marc Keller, President of RC Strasbourg, said via press release.