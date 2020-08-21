888poker has confirmed that both its Tallinn stop in Estonia and Sochi stop in Russia will run as scheduled in the coming weeks. The company stated that it is an “important milestone” in bringing live poker back to players during the coronavirus pandemic.

888poker has also confirmed to PRO that it intends to go ahead with its LIVE London Festival scheduled to take place in the UK in November.

“We are excited by the return of our live events and look forward to seeing our players around the same table once more,” an 888poker spokesperson told PRO.

“The Tallinn & Sochi events are an important step towards bringing live poker action back for fans around the world and we are happy that 888poker will be one of the first brands to host such events,” it was stated.

The Tallinn stop plays out in under two weeks’ time in Estonia and the Sochi Weekend stop is slated to run around the same time, September 3 to 6.