Sky Poker has announced it will be running an edition of its storied Sky Poker Tour (SPT) online for the very first time due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

The £220 tournament has a £50,000 guarantee and runs September 5 and 6. Satellites from as little as £1.30 are already live on the independent Sky Poker client.

“We are bringing the Sky Poker Tour online for the first time to allow our customers to experience it in a different way,” Sam Tyrrell, Poker Performance Manager at Sky Poker, told PRO.

“The tour is all about creating fun and driving the sense of community that we aim to build Sky Poker on,” he added. “Whilst we know it won’t be the same as our live events there will still be the same guaranteed prize pool, a two-day event and some of the added bonuses you get at live events such as bounties on ambassadors.”

“We won’t ever fully take the Tour online but this has the potential to become a permanent stop of the tour in the future,” he went on to say.