Partypoker has added portrait support on its mobile app for multi-table tournaments (MTTs) and Sit & Gos. The update continues partypoker’s efforts to overhaul its mobile experience, a process that began late last year when it first switched its Spins games over to a portrait layout.
Since then, it has expanded to FastForward, regular cash games, and now all its tournaments, completing the move for all game types.
“This marks a very important milestone for us, with all games now being available in portrait mode,” partypoker Head of Poker Product, Ross McQuater, said via press release. “Tournament play presented a number of interesting challenges, and the team have done a great job in overcoming them.”