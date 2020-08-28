Partypoker has overhauled its mobile app, now adding support for MTT and Sit & Go tables to be viewed in portrait mode. This means that all upcoming events in the the WPT World Online Championships (WOC) can be played vertically on mobile devices.

New game listings and filters have also been tweaked as part of the upgrade. Features that were already available at cash game tables such as earning diamonds – partypoker’s social currency – are now available in tournament games.

“This marks a very important milestone for us, with all games now being available in portrait mode,” partypoker Head of Poker Product, Ross McQuater, said via a press release. “Tournament play presented a number of interesting challenges, and the team have done a great job in overcoming them.”

“The result sees a significant overhaul for tournaments that extends to the game lobbies too; not just the portrait game table. We have an exciting raft of new features that we will continue to add in the coming months, as we also work to improve the portrait experience for our other labels. We are confident our players will enjoy the latest experience,” McQuater went on to say.

The upgrade comes just in time for the ramp up for the WOC Championship Main Event, as satellites for the Micro and Mini versions are already underway.

Partypoker is giving away 3500 seats to the Micro Main Event via satellites, which have buy-ins for as little as $3. Satellites to the Mini Main Event can be entered for as little as $33, where 1000 seats are being given away.

If players want to buy-in directly to the Micro Main Event Championship, they can do so for $109. $1 million is guaranteed for the Micro Main, and Day 1A kicks off on Saturday August 29.

The next day, Sunday August 30, sees the Mini Main Event Championship kick off.

The buy-in sits at $1050 and $5 million is guaranteed. On Saturday the 29th, partypoker is giving away an extra 100 tickets to the Mini Main Event.

Then September 6 marks the start of the WOC Main Event where $10 million is up for grabs. The buy-in sits at an eye-watering $10,300, but players can try to win their way into the event via satellites for $109.

Team partypoker’s Josip Simunic showed how players can turn satellites into high-value tickets.

“I am very happy that there are so many good satellites on partypoker,” Simunic said via press release. “I qualified for the $10,300 buy-in WPT World Online Championship Main Event starting from a $109 satellite and you can do it too. These satellites give so many more players the chance to play in this huge event, as they allow lots of opportunities to qualify from lower buy-ins. Good luck everyone and I hope to see you there.”

WPT World Online Championships Main Event Details

Micro Main Event: $1 million guaranteed . $109 buy-in. Satellite from $3 .

. $109 buy-in. . Mini Main Event: $5 million guaranteed . $1,050 buy-in. Satellite from $33 .

. $1,050 buy-in. . Main Event : $10 million guaranteed. $10,300 buy-in. Satellite from $109.

Brazilian poker pro Joao Simao, who is also part of Team partypoker, told pokerfuse how he was looking forward to playing the upcoming $10 million guaranteed Main Event.

“The WPT World Championship Online Main Event is always very special and I can’t wait for that. The mega satellites that will be running for this are events to look out for, as they will be giving so many opportunities to qualify for much less,” Simao told pokerfuse.

Partypoker is streaming side event coverage on their Twitch channel four times a week. The online poker operator has also partnered with ShareHand to “provide an experience as close as possible to watching a live series, while ensuring the core elements of online poker are not impacted”.

Live streams are available on partypoker’s Twitch channel, their website and social media, including YouTube and Facebook.

The WOC is currently underway on partypoker and concludes on September 16, having been extended by a week.