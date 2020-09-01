The Unibet Online Series (UOS) will return for the third time this year, the online poker operator has revealed. The flagship online tournament series will run September 18 to October 11.

For the second time, UOS will have a guarantee of €1 million, the largest guarantee Unibet has ever put up. Just like last time, it is spread across 132 events.

“I’m a mixture of excited and nervous about the Unibet Online Series IX,” Kris Bergvall, Head of Poker at Unibet told PRO. “I’m excited because I know our players love these tournaments and love competing for the leaderboards. I’m nervous because we’ve given ourselves a sweat with that aggressive €1 million guarantee.”

It coincides with 888poker’s Millions Superstorm and partially overlaps with PokerStars’ WCOOP 2020.