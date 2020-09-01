GGPoker and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) set a new record for largest ever single tournament in online poker history Sunday. It attracted 5802 entries across two-dozen Day 1 flights to its Main Event to sail through its audacious $25 million guarantee by a comfortable 10%.

In total, the prize pool reached $27,559,500, easily surpassing the previous record set by partypoker with its MILLIONS Online in December 2018.

The first-place prize of $3,904,686, which will not be awarded until next Sunday, will also be the biggest single prize ever awarded in any online poker tournament.

“GGPoker is thrilled that the WSOP Online 2020 Main Event prize pool smashed through the $25M guarantee and reached a world-record total …. the richest online poker tournament ever,” said Paul Burke, Head of Marketing, UK & Ireland at GGPoker, to pokerfuse.

For its efforts, GGPoker collected $1.45 million in rake, assuredly also the highest single payday in history.

“History is made!” a Tweet on the official GGPoker account posted on the evening of August 29 reads. That was the point when the entries during the Day 1s crossed the threshold of 4597 entries—it had collected $21.8 million in prize money, just exceeding partypoker’s 2018 MILLIONS Online.