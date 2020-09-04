Partypoker is returning to the live poker circuit in mid-September with the sponsorship of the Eurasian Poker Tour (EAPT) stop in Altai, western Siberia, Russia.

This will mark the return of partypoker to the live poker scene following the cancellation of events six months ago with the outbreak of coronavirus.

“We are grateful to be supported by Poker Club Management who will enable this event to run at Casino Altai Palace this Autumn for the local poker players,” partypoker told PRO.

Players attending the event can use partypoker and partypoker LIVE funds to enter the event ahead of time or can buy-in at the casino in local currency.

Due to the event’s out-of-the-way location in Siberia—Altai borders Mongolia to the east and Kazakhstan to the west—it is safe to assume that the stop is designed to cater to primarily local players.

For context, Sochi, Russia, one of the most popular designated gambling zones in the country, is almost 5,000 kilometers away from Altai, which sits within the Siberian Coin gambling zone.