888poker has announced a new set of daily tournaments, called The Classic, that all run as freezeouts.

It is currently being trialed in the dot-com market, with the view of making it permanent if uptake is good. Already, some guarantees have been tweaked since launch week, suggesting the operator is keeping a keen eye on turnout.

“We decided to introduce a series of daily tournaments for buy-in levels from $5 to $100 offering classic poker tournaments, with really good, 'pure poker’ formats,” an 888poker Executive told PRO.

“While the guaranteed prizes of such tournaments are not going to be as high, we believe the format of these tournaments will have a real appeal for player.”