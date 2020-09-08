Unibet has announced that it will play host to the International Poker Open (IPO), running online in October for the very first time.

The IPO, which usually takes place in Dublin, Ireland, will now run exclusively on the Unibet Poker platform, guaranteeing €150,000 across 12 events. The Main Event guarantees €50,000.

“The IPO is one of the highlights of the Irish poker schedule so it is with great pride that we are partnering with Nick O’Hara and his fantastic team again in 2020,” Kris Bergvall, Head of Poker at Unibet, told PRO.

“The full schedule will be played online on Unibet Poker and we are anticipating a big turnout as people play this prestigious festival safely from the comfort of their own homes,” he added.