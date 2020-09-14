With the successful GG WSOP 2020 finally in the rear-view mirror, online poker network GGPoker has launched a new tournament series, Good Game Series of Poker (GGSOP), with $6.5 million guaranteed across 54 low-stakes tournaments.

It is the third tournament series brand from GGPoker, following its flagship Good Game Series and high stakes Blade Series. The operator also ran a one-off High Rollers Week in 2019, a couple of seasonal winter series, and, of course, two WSOP-branded online bracelet series this year.

GGSOP fills a gap for the operator with a lower stakes series to cater to players with smaller wallets, many of whom introduced to the site for the first time with the recent WSOP online bracelet series.

It is marketed as a series with buy-ins ranging from $2.50 through to $50. Indeed, of the 54 events of the schedule, 49 of them are in this buy-in range.

It is designed as a miniature version of the recently-concluded WSOP series (a concept seen before with Winamax’s mini-WSOP in years past), with many events on the schedule a nod to their bigger bracelet brethren: There’s a $10 The Opener; a $40 COLOSSUS and PLOSSUS; a $4 Forty Stack; even a charity $1.11 Every 1 for Covid Relief. These are all single-day events.