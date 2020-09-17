India’s oldest and largest online poker room Adda52 and the World Poker Tour (WPT) have teamed up again to host the first-ever WPT Online Series in the country.

Taking place in November, WPT Online India will guarantee 13.5 Crore ($1.83 million) in prize money, culminating in a 2.5 Crore ($340,000) Main Event.

Adda52 is the exclusive partner of the World Poker Tour brand in India. The duo had inked a multi-year agreement four years ago, giving Adda52 the right to use the WPT brand for merchandise, secure local partnerships and offer satellites to WPT events.

Together, the two brands have successfully hosted the WPT India live tournament series at Deltin Royale Casino, India’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment venue owned by Delta Corp Ltd, the parent company of Adda52, on various occasions since 2017.