iPoker has announced the launch of a new fast-fold cash game poker variant, Top Trumps Football Stars Poker.

The game will “permanently” replace Speed Poker, the network’s fast-fold variant across the iPoker network, PRO was told. The new version is much the same as before, but with the addition of three new progressive jackpots and a reskinned football theme.

As before, it uses the same mechanics in fast-fold games now ubiquitous in the online poker industry. One joins a pool of other players rather than a single table. When they fold their hand they are taken immediately to a new random table with five new players from the pool. A “Speed Fold” button immediately ends the hand early.

“We are proud that we are the first in the industry delivering another exciting poker game that is connected to massive progressive jackpots,” Jörg Nottebaum, Head of Poker at iPoker, told PRO.

“After the successful launch of 'Age of the Gods’ Twister Sit & Gos in 2018, we now spiced up a cash game format with such jackpots,” he added.