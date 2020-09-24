GGPoker will deploy nano-stakes cash game tables down to NL2 and PLO2 in its next product update, scheduled for the end of this month.

The site is also readying to launch “dance emotes”—dancing animations deployed to celebrate a win and gloat over your opponents, made popular in video game titles like Fortnite. It is thought to be the first time the idea has been brought to the real money online poker tables.

Its comes as GGPoker’s cash game traffic continues its meteoric rise. It recently crossed over 4000 concurrent cash game seats, a level no regulated operator, except market leader PokerStars, has reached in the last seven years.

Year-over-year, the network is up almost 300% and holds the distinction as the only operator to currently host more cash game tables than it did in the coronavirus-fueled mini-boom in May.