French online poker operator Winamax has announced the cancellation of the Winamax Poker Open in Dublin, Ireland, scheduled to take place at the end of November, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin Poker Open was the final live event on its calendar. Winamax will now shift focus to its 2021 schedule.

“The health situation has not evolved sufficiently favorably, not even in Ireland, where many establishments of everyday life remain closed to this day, and where gatherings of more than six people are still prohibited,” the company stated on its official blog.

“We are not sure that playing 6-Max is enough to circumvent this government decision,” the statement went on to read.