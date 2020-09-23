GGPoker and Battle of Malta have announced a new partnership that will see the online poker room host the popular annual live event online for the very first time. It is another major new deal for the operator, coming on the back of a successful World Series of Poker partnership.

It is also deal that would have had no shortage of possible suitors. Major iPoker skins, 888 and partypoker would all have been interested in helping the storied live event to the virtual felt for the 2020 season.

However, the organizer’s online poker skin Olybet migrated over to GGPoker in May of this year, so perhaps the choice of this network to host the event is not too surprising.

“I’m genuinely excited to announce that the Battle of Malta 2020 will be hosted at GGPoker,” said John Scanlon, Director of Live Events & Sponsorships at GGPoker. “It’s an honor to be unveiled as the organizers’ preferred online partner, and I’m confident that this year’s Battle of Malta will be bigger and better than ever!”

The low- to mid-stakes festival will be spread over three weeks in November. The headliner will be a $550 Main Event with a $3 million guarantee.