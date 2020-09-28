PokerStars has revealed the dates and first details of NJCOOP, its flagship online tournament series in the New Jersey regulated market that runs every autumn.

The operator has been coy with details thus far, revealing only the dates of the series. However, according to a report on pokerfuse, it will again guarantee $1 million and will sport a Main Event with a $125,000 guarantee, a bump on last year.

It will be the fifth annual outing for the operator. The series debuted in October 2016 with a $1.2 million guarantee, which it repeated in 2017. Since 2018, the series guarantee has dipped slightly to $1 million.