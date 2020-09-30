Partypoker has announced that its player-favorite live event, the Caribbean Poker Party (CPP), will take place online this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The news came from Rob Yong, consultant for parent company GVC and a spokesperson for the online poker room, who shared the news on Twitter.

FYI: Caribbean Poker Party postponed but will run online @partypoker



Spoke to Baha Mar, still not open, we have a… https://t.co/T30JIyXkiA— Rob Yong (@rob_yong_) September 27, 2020

The CPP was scheduled to take place in The Bahamas from November 12 to 22. Guarantees and exact schedule were still to be confirmed by the operator.

The event will now take place online in mid-November. Passport holders can buy-in rake free. Those that won their seats to the CPP can use it for MILLIONS Online or keep it for when the event runs next year, whenever that may be. Online satellites will start next month.

Moving the event online is hardly unexpected considering the travel and event restrictions that remain in place in many parts of the world. However, it will be a disappointment for the operator, for which event in is something of an annual highlight, and for players, who had already qualified for the tournament.