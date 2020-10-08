European online poker operator Winamax has relaunched its officially-licensed Monopoly online poker promotion, Expresso x Monopoly, in France and Spain.
The collection promotion debuted in 2019 and proved immensely popular with players. Exactly one year later, the operator has brought the game back with exactly the same rules.
Just as before, the Expresso x Monopoly games are triggered whenever an Expresso or Expresso Nitro lottery sit and go game hits a “2x” prize multiplier, the lowest possible prize.