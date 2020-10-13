Kevin Martin has announced he has joined GGPoker, one of six new streamers and content creators that form part of the new roster, GGSquad.

This sits alongside two other new tiers of ambassadorship, GGHeroes and the GGCrew, all designed to build audience engagement.

Currently these new brands do not appear on the GGPoker website but it has been discussed on social media and via interviews with their new ambassadors.

Martin stated in an interview with PokerNews that the GGSquad, currently made up of six poker streamers, are tasked with creating YouTube content, Twitch streams and podcasts.

It will form the bedrock for all GGPoker content creation, it was stated. More streamers may be added to the roster in the future.