Winamax has unveiled a new low stakes tournament series, Winamax Pokus. €7 million is guaranteed across 141 tournaments, with the action set to kick off on November 1 across its two licensed sites in France and Spain.

It is the third new tournament series brand that the online poker operator has debuted this year.

This time last year, Winamax ran Circus, which guaranteed €6 million over 116 tournaments. Pokus looks to be its successor.

“We decided to keep the spirit of the Winamax Circus for Winamax Pokus: a full series of tournaments, just like the Winamax Series, but with more moderate buy-ins and a wider range of variants and formats,” Aurélien Guiglini, Winamax Head of Poker, told PRO.