GVC’s global online poker room partypoker is approaching their live event schedule with a bespoke approach, adapting where they can to the differing coronavirus restrictions around the globe.

The online poker room is set to return to Russia for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, heading to Casino Sochi for the Eurasian Poker Tour (EAPT) Grand Final, to take place over a week in November.

However, with Ireland now facing some of the toughest restrictions seen in Europe, The Irish Poker Masters will now head online onto the partypoker platform for the first time. It will take place over a week in early December.

It is clear that partypoker, even without comment from the operator, is looking at each event in isolation, adapting where necessary to offer events to their players be it live or online.