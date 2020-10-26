Partypoker has announced the schedule for 2020’s Monster Series, the operator’s premier micro and low-stakes tournament festival.

$1.5 million is guaranteed across just 54 tournaments, where buy-ins start at 55 cents and almost all of them cost $10 or less to enter.

Monster Series ran three times in 2018 and 2019, but this will be the first time it has run this year. And while the operator had previously hinted that a fall edition was coming, the schedule was confirmed just a week before the first events kick off.

“The Monster Series is another sign of partypoker giving great opportunities to low and mid-stakes players,” said Team partypoker’s Louise Butler. “With so many formats included in the schedule, there should be something on offer for everyone during the series.”

As seen with the high-stakes WPT World Championship of Online Poker before it, partypoker is seeking to up the prestige of the series, promising “championship quality” for tournaments with buy-ins one-hundredth the size.

This means lots of two-day events (14 of the 54 have two Day 1s before progressing to a Day 2), either freezeout or one re-entry max per day, and short late-registration periods. Most events are played at regular speed, with just 8 turbos and 6 hypers on the schedule.

It also means a variety of formats, with PLO, PLO8, Mix-Max, knockouts, deepstacks, and heads up all represented.

Almost all events are split into two tiers—a low-stakes event with a buy-in between $5 and $20, and a micro-stakes version with buy-ins a tenth of the size (50 cents to $2). These makes up almost 80% of the schedule.