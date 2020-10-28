Battle of Malta’s upcoming festival to be held online on GGPoker will boast a series guarantee of $30 million, the company revealed earlier this week.

The series was first announced at the end of September when GGPoker revealed a new partnership with the organizers of the popular Maltese poker tournament to host the annual event online for the very first time.

The live tour was initially scheduled for October but had to be canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Until now, only a few details had been revealed: It is scheduled to take place from November 1 and run for three weeks, and it will culminate in a $3 million-guaranteed Main Event. Now, GGPoker has unveiled the total guarantees for the series and the schedule for ring events.

At the time of writing, the schedule has not been deployed on the GGPoker client yet but, as per details posted on the website, the inaugural Battle of Malta online series is filled up with 15 ring events and various side events.

Buy-ins for the ring events start at $55; the High Roller Championship is priced at $5250. All but one have guarantees ranging from $200,000 to $300,000.

The winner of each of the 15 ring events will receive a unique Battle of Malta 2020 winner’s ring, PRO has been told.