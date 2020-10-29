GGPoker has been awarded an official Guinness World Record for the largest prize pool for a single online poker tournament.

The title was awarded for the GG WSOP Online Main Event which, in late August, attracted 5802 entries to the $5000 Main Event, generating a prize pool of $27,559,500.

The event was the culmination of the operator’s huge international WSOP series, which attracted almost a quarter of a million entries and generated nearly $150 million in prize money over a seven-week period.

“This Guinness World Records title was on our radar from the very beginning,” said Steve Preiss, Head of Poker Operations at GGPoker. “Players and fans of poker expect nothing less than record-breaking prizes when it comes to the World Series of Poker, and GGPoker delivered.”

Indeed, the tournament boasted a $25 million guarantee, enough to assure it the record regardless of turnout. As it happens, it covered by almost 10%.

“Breaking a Guinness World Records title shows what happens when you combine GGPoker’s amazing platform with the World Series of Poker brand,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Director. “This will be a tough record to beat.”