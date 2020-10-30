Online poker operator 888 has debuted its new mobile app, Poker 8, on Android and iOS, PRO can reveal.

Part of a suite of upgrades the online poker room has made over the last two years, the mobile app was first spotted by PRO back in August when the operator quietly launched the product for real money testing for some customers.

The operator began to deploy the client to official app stores late on Thursday, making it available to Android and iOS devices in markets globally for the first time.

The client has been through various rounds of testing and bug fixing since PRO first tried out the app two months ago. A pre-release version of the product on Android tested this week felt polished and ready for launch.