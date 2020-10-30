Upstart online poker room Run it Once Poker is putting the finishing touches on their upcoming sit and go games, announcing for the first time the mechanics of its unique new product offer.

A blog post from site founder Phil Galfond published on Thursday revealed that its upcoming game, dubbed SNG Select, will allow players to choose whether the sit and go game they enter will be a regular tournament with a fixed first-place prize, or a “lottery” version, dubbed CUB3D, where the prize will be randomized.

Combining the two together allows the operator to offer both the traditional sit and go, as well as the popular lottery sit and go variant, without splintering player liquidity.

“We knew we couldn’t split liquidity and offer both, but it felt like an impossible decision,” explained Galfond. “As a 'for players by players’ poker site, we feared community backlash for launching with Lottery-only, but we also feared the idea of missing out on this extremely popular new game type.”

“Fortunately, we came to a decision … that I think (hope!) is still the right choice given all we have learned since: We decided to let the players select whichever version they want to play,” he went on to say.