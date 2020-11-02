Unibet Online Series (UOS) will play out for the fourth time this year from November into December with €1 million once again guaranteed, PRO has learned.

The return of UOS will be the 10th time the series has run on Unibet since its inception in 2018.

The guarantee for UOS X remains the same as the previous two outings at €1 million. The number of events has increased slightly from 132 to 134.

According to details revealed to PRO from Unibet ambassador David Lappin, buy-ins start at €0.25 and go up to €1100. Six UOS events will run each day.

There will be five leaderboards, one each for nano, low, mid and high stakes tournaments plus a leaderboard for overall series performance, PRO was told.

The schedule will include rest days where no UOS events are running, something seen with PokerStars’ recent WCOOP.