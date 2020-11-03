PokerStars PA has revealed it will be running a special anniversary tournament series to mark one year of operating in the US regulated market of Pennsylvania.
At least $1 million will be paid out across 35 events. It will be the seventh online tournament series from the operator to run this year in PA, and eighth total. The schedule is live now in the client, with satellites from $1 running as of yesterday.
“To end its first year in Pennsylvania on a high and thank the poker community in the state, PokerStars has announced the PokerStars 1st Anniversary Series,” a PR statement to PRO reads.