With most of Europe now in the grip of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, live tours continue to move to the virtual felt.

In France and Spain, partypoker’s segregated European network, along with its French-partner PMU, has brought back the online iteration of the popular World Poker Tour (WPT).

Having kicked off last Sunday, the WPT Online Poker Festival promises €2 million in total guarantees, spanning more than two weeks to November 16.

Prize money is spread across 42 events with buy-ins split into three tiers—Low, Mid, and High—totaling 126 tournaments. Buy-ins start at €2.

Although both French and Spanish players share the same player pool, French players have three additional high-stakes tournaments with buy-ins of €500, €1000, and €2000. These events are not open to Spanish players due to the country’s regulations, limiting tournament buy-ins to a maximum of €250.