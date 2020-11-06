GGPoker has announced its third ever High Rollers Week (HRW), which guarantees a huge $22 million across a week of action at the high stakes MTT tables.

Starting November 8, it comes as a last-minute surprise, no doubt prompted by huge high-roller MTT series already running over this period: partypoker’s Caribbean Poker Party and PokerStars’ EPT Online.

Both of these are traditionally live festivals moving online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic. GGPoker’s HRW, on the other hand, is an online-exclusive series, coming for the second time this year and only the third time ever.

“GGPoker is online poker’s true home for high-roller tournaments and massive prize pools – and we’ve got the Guinness World Record to prove it!” said Paul Burke, spokesman for GGPoker, referencing the recent record awarded for the WSOP Online Main Event.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the world’s top tournament players go for glory during High Rollers Week,” he added.