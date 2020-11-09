Online poker at European online gambling giant Kindred Group continues its upwards trajectory, posting yet another quarter of double-digit growth.
In its Q3 financial report last week, which naturally focused on the larger casino and sports book performance, poker’s only mention focused on the sequential decline.
“As expected, poker activity has decreased during the quarter due to the remarkable performance achieved during the COVID-19 lockdowns,” the group reported.
While it is true that, quarter-over-quarter, revenue dropped from £9.7 million to £6.8 million, it rather understates the performance: It was by far the best Q3 to date and the third highest quarter on record.