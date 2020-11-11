The World Poker Tour (WPT) and partypoker are partnering once again, bringing the WPT Montreal to partypoker.com in what is thought to be the first announcement of a 2021 event scheduled online due to the pandemic.

WPT Montreal, in conjunction with partypoker, usually plays out annually at the Playground Poker Club, Montreal, Canada.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, live events continue to seek homes online. This will be the first time the Montreal event has played out on partypoker.com, but one in a string of partnerships with WPT to host events on the virtual felt this year.

“The World Poker Tour and partypoker continue their thriving partnership into 2021 as we look forward to crowning another WPT champion online,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the WPT, via press release. “Players around the globe have shown their support of WPT Online and the continued prestige on display at our final tables.”