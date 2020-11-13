Partypoker has announced it will be running a special Twitch poker tournament, The Big Deal, as the operator continues to invest efforts into growing audiences via its live streaming channel partypoker.tv.

The Big Deal is an invite-only event that will run this Saturday. All 48 players will stream their action on Twitch, all on the same delay. A $50,000 prize pool is guaranteed by the operator.

In addition, there will be live commentary for industry veterans Maria Ho and Joey Ingram, broadcast from the esports “Beyond The Summit” Twitch studios in Los Angeles, making a total of 49 concurrent poker streams all focused on a single event.

“We are excited to host The Big Deal. This is a new format designed for Twitch where streamers compete not only for the prize pool but also for their audiences as a bounty,” Vadim Soloveychik, Marketing Director for partypoker, said via press release. “I am sure it will be fun to watch.”