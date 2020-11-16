PokerStars has released the full schedule for the second MicroMillions of the year, with $3.5 million guaranteed across more than 110 micro-stakes tournament series.

The series kicks off on November 19 and runs for ten days. Much of the schedule is the same as seen in previous editions, with buy-ins starting at $1.10 and most costing $5 or less to enter. There is the usual broad mix of tournament formats and game types.

There are around a dozen $11 tournaments, slightly more than the norm. As is tradition, the series culminates in a $22 Main Event with $1 million guaranteed.

However, MicroMillions is often used by PokerStars to try out new tournament formats, and this series is no exception: there is the new Slug Blinds, where players start with 100 big blinds and there is only one blind increment in the first hour; and Alternating Blinds, which switches between small and large blinds as the tournament progresses.