Run It Once Poker has laid on a special promotion to celebrate the launch of their dual Sit & Go format, SNG Select, with a particular focus on its new lottery sit and go, Cub3d.

SNG Select is a new tournament concept that allows players to choose between “Classic” sit and gos or a lottery version. The two tournament formats share the same player pool.

“We’re incredibly excited to have launched SNG Select,” Jason Senti, CEO of Run It Once Poker, told PRO. “It’s something that we’ve put a lot of thought and work into over the years.”

“We’ve added free tickets to all accounts and have a special offer for players who are new to Run It Once, so we can get as many players trying them out as possible,” he said.

The promotion, called 100k Cub3 Drop, gave away €100,000 in Cub3d tickets to all existing Run It Once Poker player accounts. The drop happened on November 12, and players have until November 19 to use them.