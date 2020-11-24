Via its community forum, Unibet has quietly announced its suite of Christmas promotions that will get underway in December.

It is the first operator to indicate festive celebrations, though many other poker operators will likely follow suit.

Players will see tried-and-tested favorites, such as the advent-style 31 Days of Christmas and the mini-game Santa Flips.

“There’s a jolly bearded fat man at the Unibet tables this Xmas and it’s not me,” said David Lappin, Unibet Global Ambassador, to PRO when asked about the Santa Flips promotion.