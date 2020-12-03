888poker has announced XL Winter Series, a new brand within their XL Championships collection, to run from December 10 to 20.
The series will complete the usual trio of XL series held each year, having skipped Eclipse in autumn. It also forms part of “Made to Play,” a new advertising campaign and suite of promotions to celebrate the new Poker 8 mobile and desktop platform.
A total of $1.235 million is guaranteed across 34 events. Buy-ins range from $5.50 to $320, as seen in previous XL outings. Satellites to the $500,000 guaranteed Main Event—for the first time, in progressive knockout format—are already underway.